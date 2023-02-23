Fans Are Loving Dua Lipa’s Sheer Look at GCDS Milan Fashion Week Show

Dua Lipa turned all heads at GCDS’ fall 2023 show at Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (Feb. 23), when she sat front row wearing a stunning, completely see-through lace gown with a simple black bra and briefs underneath.

Explore Explore Dua Lipa See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

To complete the look and add a pop of color, the “Levitating” singer painted her nails red and held a heart-shaped red purse. She kept her hair sleek and straight, along with a simple smokey eye for makeup to let the dress do all the talking.

Lipa’s style never goes unnoticed, and last month, the star was announced to be one of four 2023 co-chairs for the prestigious Met Gala, which comes around every first Monday in May. Joining the pop star as fellow co-chairs are Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer, a lineup that spans “every realm of popular culture,” according to Vogue. The four of them will assist Anna Wintour in planning a night based around this year’s theme — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty — which pays tribute to the late German fashion designer.

Following the pop superstar’s appearance at GCDS’ fashion show, fans on Twitter went wild for Lipa’s sheer, lacy look. See some fan reactions below.

obsessed with this dua lipa look pic.twitter.com/6z2fCPcYtr — ً (@addictionlipa) February 23, 2023

OH MY GOD DUA LIPA????? pic.twitter.com/zKsItus9Ho — genesis (@duasfacts) February 23, 2023