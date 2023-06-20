Dua Lipa Declares Polka-Dot Bikini Her ‘Summer Outfit Until Further Notice’

Dua Lipa has discovered her go-to 2023 “summer outfit until further notice”: the black-and-white polka-dot bikini with butterfly and ladybug print from her La Vacanza collection with Versace.

“My summer outfit until further notice,” Lipa captioned two photos of herself wearing the string bikini on Instagram, along with a butterfly emoji. “The cutest @versace polka dots bikini from my #VersaceLaVacanza collection with @donatella_versace.”

Donatella Versace responded to the post, commenting, “An absolute BEAUTY!! This summer is ALL about La Vacanza.”

The duo announced the collection on May 4 along with the Butterfly Medusa Ring (covered in butterflies and ladybugs, just like the swimsuit) before debuting the full line during a May 23 runway show in Cannes, France. “Feeling overwhelmed with happiness and still taking in last night!” Lipa wrote after La Vacanza’s debut show. “Creating this collection with my dear dear friend @donatella_versace has been the most incredible insightful and inspiring process that I feel so lucky I got to experience. I want to thank the whole @versace team for holding my hand through this!! … I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

In addition to La Vacanza, Lipa has also been busy promoting “Dance the Night,” the lead single from the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. She released the song — which she co-wrote alongside soundtrack executive producer Mark Ronson, as well as Andrew Wyatt and Caroline Ailin — and a Barbie-pink music video to match on May 25. The song has so far peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Lipa’s La Vacanza bikini pictures below: