×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Dua Lipa Declares Polka-Dot Bikini Her ‘Summer Outfit Until Further Notice’

The black-and-white two-piece with butterfly and ladybug print is from her La Vacanza collection with Versace.

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, Calif. Emma McIntyre/GI

Dua Lipa has discovered her go-to 2023 “summer outfit until further notice”: the black-and-white polka-dot bikini with butterfly and ladybug print from her La Vacanza collection with Versace.

“My summer outfit until further notice,” Lipa captioned two photos of herself wearing the string bikini on Instagram, along with a butterfly emoji. “The cutest @versace polka dots bikini from my #VersaceLaVacanza collection with @donatella_versace.”

Related

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa & Versace’s Highly Anticipated Collection Just Dropped: Here’s What to…

Donatella Versace responded to the post, commenting, “An absolute BEAUTY!! This summer is ALL about La Vacanza.”

The duo announced the collection on May 4 along with the Butterfly Medusa Ring (covered in butterflies and ladybugs, just like the swimsuit) before debuting the full line during a May 23 runway show in Cannes, France. “Feeling overwhelmed with happiness and still taking in last night!” Lipa wrote after La Vacanza’s debut show. “Creating this collection with my dear dear friend @donatella_versace has been the most incredible insightful and inspiring process that I feel so lucky I got to experience. I want to thank the whole @versace team for holding my hand through this!! … I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

In addition to La Vacanza, Lipa has also been busy promoting “Dance the Night,” the lead single from the soundtrack to Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie. She released the song — which she co-wrote alongside soundtrack executive producer Mark Ronson, as well as Andrew Wyatt and Caroline Ailin — and a Barbie-pink music video to match on May 25. The song has so far peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See Lipa’s La Vacanza bikini pictures below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad