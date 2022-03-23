Drake Donates $1M in Bitcoin to LeBron James Family Foundation From His Roulette Winnings

LeBron James talks to Drake after the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Toronto Raptors on March 18, 2022, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Drake went from the Wynn with a million in chocolate chips to giving his friend LeBron James a million in Bitcoin after hitting the jackpot.

The OVO rapper shared in an Instagram video Wednesday (March 23) from his hometown’s famous steakhouse Harbour 60 (where he shot the “Headlines” music video back in 2011) that he recently had an “incredible night” betting and winning big in roulette on Stake.com., an online gambling house that Drizzy has been touting lately on his Instagram. And in an effort to share the wealth, he gifted $1 million in Bitcoin to the LeBron James Family Foundation, which invests its time, resources and passion into creating generational change for the kids and families of James’ hometown in Akron, Ohio, through a focus on education and co-curricular educational initiatives.

“Anytime I get blessed like that, I always think it’s good karma that needs to be transferred,” he said in the clip. And in the same vein as his ultra-charitable “God’s Plan” music video, where Drake gave the near $1 million budget for the video away to different families and institutions, the certified hitmaker also gave away $100,000 to a high school athlete named Michael, who plays basketball for Toronto’s Royal Crown Academy, and his hardworking mother.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Drake LeBron James See latest videos, charts and news

Bron and Drizzy, in partnership with Stake.com, organized a dinner for Michael and his mother, where they surprised the family with the money. “Papi’s Home,” from the rapper’s recent Billboard 200-topping album Certified Lover Boy, soundtracked the emotional reveal. Guess you can call him Certified Charitable Boy now.

Watch Drake’s video below.