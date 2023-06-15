DJ Khaled Pushes Through His Injury After Wiping Out on a Surf Board: Watch

Always willing to share the details of his life with the Internet, music producer DJ Khaled recently revealed that he sustained a surfboarding injury on Monday (June 12).

The “Wild Thoughts” producer was on vacation in Turks and Caicos when he attempted to stand up on a motorized surfboard. In a video he shared to Instagram on Monday, DJ Khaled slipped as the board lifted out of the water, launching the Billboard 200-topping artist right into the water. In a second video, the producer shared footage of him getting an X-ray interspersed with edited clips of the fall soundtracked by Kreepa’s “Oh No.”

“I’m in pain, I’ve been in pain,” Khaled said. “I’m just hoping it’s just a bruised muscle, or just a bruise, I just wanna make sure a bone ain’t broken.” A broken bone could impede the producer, rapper, record executive, and social media personality’s busy schedule — Khaled says he golfs “seven days a week,” and he is also in the studio everyday “making some incredible music.”

While DJ Khaled did not give any specific word on what part of his body was injured, he did write “I’ll keep you updated when I get the full info. All glory to God, God is the greatest!”

DJ Khaled has earned seven top ten hits on the Hot 100, including his sole No. 1 single “I’m The One” (with Justin Bieber, Lil Wayne & Chance the Rapper). On the Billboard 200, the Grammy-winning artist has scored ten top ten albums, four of which have hit the summit.

Check out the video of DJ Khaled’s wipeout and subsequent X-ray here: