Davido Partners With Puma for Sportstyle Collection: ‘We Rise by Lifting Others’

After gearing up for his latest album release, Davido is helping fans gear up with his latest Puma collection that dropped Friday (April 7).

The Nigerian superstar’s Sportstyle collection features hats, T-shirts and a tracksuit that sport his native country’s green and white flag colors. “This Puma x Davido collection is therefore a reflection of the Nigerian artist and the German brand: a combination of traditional styles, inspired by the past, with modern details,” read a description on the Puma collection’s page. Davido designed each piece with comfort and style in mind, as well as an important quote he emblazoned on every item because of how engrained it is in his own mind.

“‘We rise by lifting others’ is a quote I always loved. It means that as I grow, I want other people to grow with me,” Davido said in a press statement.

Explore Explore Davido See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Davido x PUMA Courtesy of PUMA

Davido x PUMA Courtesy of PUMA

Back in December 2021, Puma announced that the “Fall” singer became a global brand ambassador and his long-term contract underscored the sportswear manufacturer’s commitment to the rapidly growing African market. “We could not be more excited to welcome Davido to the PUMA family!” Johan Kuhlo, Puma’s General Manager EEMEA Distribution, said at the time. “Throughout our history, Puma has had strong roots in Africa, football and beyond. Signing Davido is both a clear commitment to Africa as a key market and a sign that African culture is becoming more and more relevant globally.”

Davido’s new Sportstyle collection arrives on the heels of his fourth studio album Timeless, which dropped last week and features collaborations with Asake, Angélique Kidjo, Skepta and more.