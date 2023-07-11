Cordae & Naomi Osaka Welcome Baby Girl: Report

Congratulations are in order for Grammy-nominated rap star Cordae and tennis champion Naomi Osaka. On Tuesday (July 11), the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, People reports.

The couple first announced that they were expecting back in January. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” Osaka wrote in an Instagram caption for a photo of her sonogram. By June, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion confirmed that she was expecting a baby girl, via Instagram, sharing photos from her princess-themed baby shower.

Although Osaka has been absent from the 2023 tennis season, the star athlete vowed to return in 2024. In the same post in which she announced her pregnancy, she wrote, “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.” She continued, “2023 will be a year that’ll be full of lessons for me and I hope I’ll see you guys in the start of the next one cause I’ll be at [the Australian Open] 2024.”

Cordae recently earned his highest-charting Billboard Hot 100 entry yet with “Doomsday” (with Lyrical Lemonade and Juice WRLD), which peaked at No. 58 on the chart dated July 8. On the Billboard 200, both of his solo studio albums — 2019’s The Lost Boy and 2022’s From a Birds Eye View — peaked at No. 13.

Cordae and Osaka confirmed they were dating in the summer of 2019.

Throughout her career, Osaka has been an activist as much as she’s been an athlete, from condemning Asian hate to advocating for mental health. In March, the Olympian partnered with Modern Health for a collection of children’s meditations. “I would say for me, I just want to be the best version of myself,” she told People. “Obviously, I’ve never been a mother before so I’m taking it day-by-day and just trying to be someone that my son or daughter will be proud of.”