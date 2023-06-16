Coco Austin Twins With Daughter Chanel in Matching Hot Pink Bikinis: See the Photos

Is there a better way to welcome the summer than lounging around by the pool? Absolutely not, as Coco and her daughter proved on Instagram Wednesday (June 14). The TV personality, actress and wife of Grammy-winning rapper Ice-T shared adorable pictures of herself and daughter Chanel enjoying some pool time in matching hot pink bikinis.

Coco flaunted her curves in an eye-popping bathing suit as she posed alongside the 7-year-old. “First day on vacation!” Coco captioned the post. “Keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!”

The model also thanked SugarDollz, a company that specializes in handmade mommy-and-me swimwear. With the help of their own custom bikinis, Coco and Chanel took the pool by storm on their family vacation — the mommy daughter-duo even had matching pink sarongs and messy updos.

Although Ice-T was not present for these bikini pics, the rapper and star of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (which wife Coco has guest starred on) has recently been more involved in Coco and Chanel’s social media posts. In February, he appeared in one of their TikToks for the very first time — the same month he graced the stage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards to help celebrate the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Ice-T has scored two entries: 1988’s “Colors” (No. 70) and 1991’s “New Jack Hustler” (No. 67). Over on the Billboard 200, the “O.G. Original Gangster” rapper has landed six titles so far, with 1993’s Home Invasion (No. 14) reaching the highest peak. As a part of the heavy metal band Body Count, Ice-T has earned two top 10 sets on Top Hard Rock Albums: 2014’s Manslaughter (No. 8) and 2017’s Bloodlust (No. 8).