Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Close-Up of Newborn Esti’s Face: ‘Out Here Lookin’ Like a Baby’

Chrissy Teigen posted the first close-up look at her and John Legend‘s newborn daughter, Esti, on Tuesday (Jan. 24), and, as you might expect, it was freakin’ adorable. In the snap, baby Esti Maxine Stephens is sleeping with her eyes shut tight, with her right hand folded under her chin and left hand resting against the side of her head.

“Look at u out here lookin’ like a baby,” Teigen captioned the snap in which Esti lays in her arms, while husband Legend added, “My little Esti.” The couple recently welcomed Esti to their brood, joining daughter Luna Simone, 6 and son Miles Theodore, 4; in an earlier snap, the two older siblings took their turn holding the baby and staring at her face with sweet smiles.

Legend and Teigen’s famous friends couldn’t resist weighing in on the Insta-perfect moment, with Kaley Cuoco commenting, “Oh em gee what a beaut!!!!!,” Olivia Munn writing, “Welcome earthside little one” and Kris Jenner adding, “Soooo beautiful just like her mama.” They also got hearts, blessings and love from Jesse Tyler, Mandy Moore, Camila McConaughey, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Andy Cohen, Garcelle Beauvais and Jenna Dewan, among others.

Earlier this month, the couple shared the news of the baby’s birth, with Teigen announcing in an Instagram post, “The house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X”

Check out the picture below.