Chris Rock’s Ticket Sales Reportedly Surge After Oscars Slap: Here’s Where You Can Buy Passes to See Him on Tour

Chris Rock attends 'The Week Of' New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on April 23, 2018 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Chris Rock appears to be getting a lot of support from fans following the Oscars slapping incident. Tickets to Rock’s comedy tour are reportedly surging days after Will Smith slapped him during a live broadcast of the Oscars on Sunday (March 27).

The incident unfolded after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. Will Smith has since apologized to the comedian for the altercation. Rock has yet to make a public statement, but he may be saving it for the stage.

Explore Explore Chris Rock See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 57-year-old comedian is scheduled to perform multiple shows at Boston’s Wilbur Theater beginning Wednesday (March 30). Tickets for Rock’s comedy shows are available via Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek and StubHub.

On Monday (March 28), the website TickPick claimed to have sold more tickets in the overnight period after the Oscars than they did in a month. The company says that ticket prices jumped from $46 to upward of $300, Variety reports.

Rock, meanwhile, is slated to perform two shows in Atlantic City on Saturday (April 2), before heading back to the West Coast for a show at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

He’s also booked to perform in Baltimore, New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Vancouver and other cities throughout the year.

Prior to the Oscars incident, tickets were priced at around $50 each. At press time, tickets for Rock’s show in Boston on Wednesday were priced at $460 and up, and they were sold out at Ticketmaster. Passes to shows in the next few months start at $70-$150 depending on the date and location.

In July, Rock will head out on an exclusive five-date tour with Kevin Hart. The Rock Heart: Only Headliners Allowed tour kicks off on July 21 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y. Tickets for the show start at $60 and are available at Ticketmaster.

Rock and Hart’s tour will make stops at the Prudential Center in Newark, along with Madison Square Garden, and PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., before wrapping in Rock’s hometown of Brooklyn at Barclays Center on July 25.