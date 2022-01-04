Cher Says She’ll Never Go Gray: ‘I’m Just Not Doing It’

Cher is known for her long, jet black hair — and she intends to keep it that way.

While discussing beauty risks, tips and tricks with People on the heels of her M.A.C. Cosmetics’ “Challenge Accepted” campaign with Saweetie, the icon revealed how much she loves playing with her look.

However, though many stars have been rocking a more natural style due to the pandemic, Cher is not into the gray-haired trend. “[Going gray] is fine for other girls,” she told People. “I’m just not doing it!”

Something she is into, is being unapologetically creative. That’s why M.A.C. Cosmetics chose her for their new beauty campaign, which encourages fans to share their best M.A.C. makeup looks with the hashtag #macchallengeaccepted.

“It’s all about having fun,” Cher added about beauty. “I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life.”

The 75-year-old star also revealed that the key to her eternally youthful persona is to “do life on your own terms,” and when all else fails, there’s always lipstick and big, fun eyelashes. “You know what? You never stop being a girl,” she said. “If you never stop being a girl, you’ll never get old.”

Read the full interview here.