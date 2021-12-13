Cardi B Reveals She Wants to Try Going Vegan After Battling a Virus

Cardi B is thinking of going vegan, but first, she has a few questions. On Sunday (Dec. 12), the superstar took to social media to crowdsource some answers about the health-conscious lifestyle.

“I want to go vegan but I love meat.. are vegan meat replacements similar to meat in taste or not really?” Cardi asked, leading to an outpouring of responses from fans.

However, one fan in particular was quick to point out a big sacrifice would have to make in order to become a vegan. “You willing to let go of the seafood boil you LOVE?? With all that lemon?? Girl….” The rapper to respond, “I had a stomach virus not so long ago and I feel like my digestive system haven’t been the same. I been drinking probiotics and I don’t see a change much. I be lookin at raw food pages a lot but that will be a huge change for me to do that.”

If Cardi did in fact choose to go vegan, she may still be able to savor her own Whipshots, the new line of vodka-infused whipped cream shots she debuted during Art Basel Miami. According to Starco Brands, the company who partnered with the rapper to release the treat, Whipshots are a non-dairy product, though it’s not clear if Whipshots are vegan.

The “WAP” rapper is also juggling a number of other decisions on her plate this holiday season. Not only is Cardi planning some “sexy s–t” as Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence, she also remains mired in a contentious defamation lawsuit against a vlogger, in which the judge has recently requested access to her medical records.

Check out Cardi’s vegan-curious tweets below.

