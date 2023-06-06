×
Cardi B Says She Became a Cook for Her Kids, Reveals the Dish ‘Picky’ Daughter Kulture Loves

"I hate doing hard stuff," the rapper says of cooking.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As a Grammy winner, Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, rapper, songwriter and actress, Cardi B’s list of talents and accomplishments is already lengthy. Now, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper can add chef to that list.

In a new interview with People, Cardi revealed, “I usually am not a person that cooks, but I have been cooking because I got two kids now. So it’s like you really just don’t have a choice.” The Bronx rapper is a mother to two children with husband Offset — Kulture, 4 and Wave, 2. “It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or not or you’re famous or not. It’s like your kids, when they hungry, they going to be like, ‘I want it, and you got to cook it now.'”

In recent weeks, Cardi has headlined Hot 97 Summer Jam and teamed up with Latto for “Put It On the Floor Again,” but the star — who has a new collaboration with Knorr — is focusing on her skills in the kitchen and putting dishes together. Included on her menu is her own chicken recipe, which she says is a “quick” one. But more important than it being fast to put together, “My daughter loves [it],” Cardi told the magazine. “Because she is picky girl, she don’t like nothing.”

From Atlanta to New York City, there are many different cultures represented in Cardi and Offset’s household. Nonetheless, Cardi tends to prioritize what’s easiest for her. “My husband loves soul food, but my daughter, she don’t really care for that. She just likes the simple things. So she loves chicken pasta,” she says of the dish she calls the “Marry Me Pasta.”

“I like to cook tacos,” she added. “I like to cook everything that’s easy. That’s what I like to do. I hate doing hard stuff.”

Now that Cardi, 30, has a family of her own, she can reflect on her own cooking journey. “You know what’s so crazy?” she mused. “I wish that things were a little bit easier when I was 18 and I got kicked out and I started learning how to cook. Because now you could just literally go to YouTube and learn how to cook everything.”

