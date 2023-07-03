Cardi B Graces Schiaparelli Show in Custom Couture at Paris Fashion Week: See the Video

Cardi B is keeping busy. After releasing “Put It On Da Floor Again,” her instantly viral Latto collaboration, in early June followed by a social media beef that included Candace Owens and the stepson of one of the passengers on the infamous Titan submersible, Cardi B has gone to Europe — for Paris Fashion Week.

On Monday (July 3), the Grammy-winning “WAP” rapper graced the opening of Couture Week at Paris Fashion Week. She stunned in a custom Schiaparelli couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry, the current creative director of the French haute couture house. Decked out in the brand’s signature black and gold color palette, Cardi B looked regal as she made her way to the front row. The Bronx rapper watched the collection’s debut alongside Emmy Award-nominated actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

In a photoset shared on her Instagram page, Cardi wrote, “Polished! Beautiful show!” The star has long been a fan of high fashion. In 2020, she fronted her first campaign for a luxury fashion house when she became the face of Balenciaga’s winter 2020 season. That same year, Cardi became the first female rapper to be awarded by the FN Achievement Awards when she won the Style Influencer of the Year award — an honor presented to her by Christian Louboutin.

Cardi B has earned five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Bodak Yellow,” “Up,” and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted “WAP.” On the Billboard 200, she has charted just one title so far: her historic Grammy Award-winning debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, which peaked at No. 1 and has since spent more 200 weeks on the chart.

Check out Cardi’s stunning Schiaparelli look below: