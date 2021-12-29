Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok for New Collection Inspired by Her NYC Hometown

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Following the popular Reebok x Cardi B capsule collection that dropped this summer, Cardi B is giving “home for the holidays” a whole new meaning with another collection inspired by the bright lights of the rapper’s hometown of New York City at night.

Cardi B x Reebok Courtesy of Reebok

The drop, called “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime,” comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up. Filled to the brim with luxe materials and bright color blocking, from tight-fitted crops and tights to oversized cargo pants, the collection is “built to carry any hustler through the after hours of New York City nightlife.” The inclusive sizes range from 2XS to 4X.

The “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” collection also features the Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker in several new metallic colorways. The drop also features a variety of footwear available in children’s sizes.

Shop the whole Cardi B x Reebok collection here.