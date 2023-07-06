Cardi B Gets Ready for Schiaparelli Show, Gushes Over Grace Jones: Watch

In the words of Grammy-winning rap superstar Cardi B, “Bonjour, you little truffles!” The “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper teamed up with Vogue France for a hilarious “Get Ready With Me” video in which she chronicles how she got ready to turn heads in custom Schiaparelli at the fashion house’s Paris Fashion Week show last Monday (July 3).

“Isn’t this hotel lovely? Fit for a queen, like myself,” Cardi joked as she walked around her suite flaunting her different dress options and the scores of staff ready to help her transform into a Schiaparelli doll. As hairstylists and makeup artists began to work their magic, Cardi mused about the vision for her look. “The beauty look for this show: The whole outfit is black and gold. So, I’m hoping that the eyeshadow, the gold, pops up,” she said. “I feel like this look is ‘doing too much,’ but not really ‘doing too much.’ It’s all about looking chic.”

Cardi, who hails from Bronx, N.Y., could not stop gushing about her love for Paris. “When you see people getting coffee in Paris, they look naturally chic! This is my favorite city. I just love the ambiance, I love the buildings, for some reason, it just feels like a story without telling a story.”

The “WAP” rapper was in the City of Love for her “first couture fashion week.” She stole the show in a custom Schiaparelli couture look and viewed the collection’s debut alongside The High Note star Tracee Ellis Ross. “I feel like Schiaparelli is a great balance of doing too much, but not looking pathetic,” Cardi concluded.

Throughout the video, Cardi provides glimpses of behind the scenes process, ranging from clips of her slipping on staggeringly high heels to footage of her adorning her ears with eye-popping golden accessories. The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper also expressed her adoration for Grace Jones’ cover of “La Vie en Rose.” Citing the track as “her favorite song,” Cardi said, “I love how Grace Jones sang it, and then when I went to college, I took French class because of that song.” The rapper closed the video with one simple response to the pressures of celebrity: “It is hard, but, sometimes, I just don’t give a f–k.”

Watch Cardi’s full “Get Ready With Me” in the video above.