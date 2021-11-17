Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Announce Their Breakup

After two-plus years of dating, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced Wednesday (Nov. 17) that they’ve broken up but will “continue to be best friends.”

The pair shared a matching statement, signed “Camila and Shawn,” on their respective Instagram Stories.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the statement reads. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Though they didn’t start dating until July 2019, the pair met in 2014 when Mendes and Cabello’s then-group Fifth Harmony both opened for Austin Mahone on tour. In November 2015, they released “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which hit the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their next duet, 2019’s “Señorita,” would go all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100. It won an American Music Award for collaboration of the year and received a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance. The first public confirmation of their romantic relationship came after the song’s release, in July 2019, when they were spotted walking and holding hands in West Hollywood.

They confirmed that they were a couple in September that year, when they shared a purposely awkward kiss on social media.

Cabello is currently finishing up third studio album, Familia, which includes the lead single “Don’t Go Yet.” Mendes will kick off his Wonder: The World Tour in March and most recently released “Summer of Love” with Puerto Rican producer Tainy in August.

See Cabello and Mendes’ joint statement below: