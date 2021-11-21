Camila Cabello Debuts Mint Green Hair: See the Photos

Camila Cabello has a brand-new, unexpected hair color: mint green.

The singer shared two selfies to show off her latest look on social media Sunday (Nov. 21).

“I clean up ok,” Cabello captioned the snapshots, in which she’s wearing a frilly, low cut top that matches the hue of her hair. A third picture shows a blurry “before” capture.

Hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a clip of Cabello posing in her fresh look on Instagram as well, along with the caption “CA MINT A.”

Cabello’s hair makeover comes soon after she announced her split from Shawn Mendes. After two-plus years of dating, the couple said on Wednesday (Nov. 17) that they’ve broken up but will “continue to be best friends.”

“We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint statement.

In November 2015, Cabello and Mendes released “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” which made the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, and in 2019 their duet “Señorita” went all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Cabello is working on her third studio album, Familia, featuring the lead single “Don’t Go Yet.”

See her new look below.