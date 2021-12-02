Britney Spears Tells Off Paparazzi: ‘I’ve Been Working Out and It’s Real’

Britney Spears is taking a much-needed vacation following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, and hopped on Instagram on Wednesday (Dec. 1) to let her fans — and pesky paparazzi — know that she’s fit as can be leading up to her getaway.

“Oh the precious joy today !!! Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away …. as you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics,” Spears captioned a post of her and fiancé Sam Asghari embracing and sharing a kiss before boarding a private jet. “I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever !!!! God thank you for being able to go out of the country !!!! I am blessed !!!!”

Explore Explore Britney Spears See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Spears, who turned 40 on Thursday (Dec. 2), posted two separate videos of her and Asghari during their mini photo shoot. Asghari made an identical post on his own Instagram account, and wished his fiancée a happy birthday ahead of their getaway. “I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world…Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife #dec2nd @britneyspears,” he wrote.

Though Asghari raised eyebrows in the comments section of his post by calling Spears his “wife,” it’s seemingly just a show of his affection. Spears and Asghari have not revealed the details of their wedding plans, but the singer did share that designer Donatella Versace is designing her gown in a Nov. 9 Instagram post.

See Spears and Asghari’s Instagram posts below.