Britney Spears Teases ‘New Addition to the Family’ With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari teased they had a “new addition to the family” Tuesday (Dec. 14), but the superstar is keeping her fans guessing as to what exactly that means.

She posted an Instagram video of herself cradling something in front of her magnificent Christmas tree and feeding it milk from a baby bottle while “Look at the Sky” by OsMan plays in the background.

“New addition to the family guess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she captioned the clip. “Thank you again baby @samasghari !!!!” Her fiancé Asghari commented a series of speechless-looking emojis, which defined how the rest of her fans felt in the comments section.

“Baby, one more time???” one IG user wrote, referencing her 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit. Last month, the 39-year-old pop superstar revealed she was “thinking about having another baby” when she posted a black-and-white photo of a baby standing on their tiptoes. She and Asghari joked about having a little girl together in late September when he captured the singer holding a baby doll to form a matching mother-daughter duo. “Exclusive! We had a baby,” he captioned one of the videos on his IG Story with crying-laughing emojis. “What should we name her?”

Spears already has two sons — Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 — with ex-husband Kevin Federline. But in June, during a hearing to address her now-terminated court-ordered conservatorship, she told Judge Brenda Penny that the team in charge of her situation wouldn’t allow her to have another baby like she wanted.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” Spears said during her emotional testimony. “I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have anymore children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good.”

See her latest video below.