Britney Spears Gushes Over Sam Asghari at ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere: ‘My Baby Stole the Show’

Sam Asghari may have attended the Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci on Thursday night without fiancée Britney Spears, but that didn’t stop the pop star from gushing about her husband-to-be’s red-carpet appearance.

Spears took to Instagram to post two photos of her fiancé: one of him smiling while soaking in a hot tub and a second of him posing on the House of Gucci red carpet. “Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci !!!! Sorry to the cast but my baby is [fire emoji] … I’m the photographer on the first one !!!!!”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Britney Spears Sam Asghari See latest videos, charts and news

Asghari later posted videos of himself posing on the carpet, revealing that he was dressed and styled by Donatella Versace in a smart Versace tuxedo, matching trousers, and a printed shirt. At the premiere, Asghari talked to E! about how excited he is to get started on his future with Spears now that her conservatorship has ended.

“It’s just so real to live my life and live our life like this,” he told the celebrity news outlet, adding that Spears chose to forego the carpet because they are “not quite ready to make an appearance outside together.”

Spears and Asghari have been in bliss since her 13-year long conservatorship was formally terminated by a Los Angeles judge on Nov. 12 following months of pressure from fans of the pop star and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

See the couple’s Instagram posts below.