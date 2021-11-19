×
Skip to main content
Account

Britney Spears Gushes Over Sam Asghari at ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere: ‘My Baby Stole the Show’

Asghari promised that attending events with Spears is in their future in a red carpet interview.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 in New York City. C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Sam Asghari may have attended the Los Angeles premiere of House of Gucci on Thursday night without fiancée Britney Spears, but that didn’t stop the pop star from gushing about her husband-to-be’s red-carpet appearance.

Spears took to Instagram to post two photos of her fiancé: one of him smiling while soaking in a hot tub and a second of him posing on the House of Gucci red carpet. “Ok so my baby stole the show at the premiere of House of Gucci !!!! Sorry to the cast but my baby is [fire emoji] … I’m the photographer on the first one !!!!!”

Related

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Says She's 'Thinking About Having Another Baby' With Fiancé Sam Asghari

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Britney Spears

Sam Asghari

See latest videos, charts and news

Asghari later posted videos of himself posing on the carpet, revealing that he was dressed and styled by Donatella Versace in a smart Versace tuxedo, matching trousers, and a printed shirt. At the premiere, Asghari talked to E! about how excited he is to get started on his future with Spears now that her conservatorship has ended.

“It’s just so real to live my life and live our life like this,” he told the celebrity news outlet, adding that Spears chose to forego the carpet because they are “not quite ready to make an appearance outside together.”

Spears and Asghari have been in bliss since her 13-year long conservatorship was formally terminated by a Los Angeles judge on Nov. 12 following months of pressure from fans of the pop star and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement.

See the couple’s Instagram posts below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad