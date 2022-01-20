Purple Hair, Don’t Care: Britney Spears Unveils Hair Transformation

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

After all the back-and-forth with her sister Jamie-Lynn Spears this week, Britney Spears is lightening the mood by coloring her hair.

On Thursday (Jan. 20), Spears took to Instagram to unveil her latest hair look — dying her signature blonde locks purple.

“Here’s me with purple hair,” Spears wrote in the caption with a series of shrug emojis. “I’m bored, ok ??? Very bored so my nail girl said do it !!!! Girl .. I did it but not sure I like it but hey.”

Spears is rocking a low-cut little black dress in the video with tall red boots, describing the look as “a 100 dollar mini dress with my boots.”

The pop star has been making daily headlines this week because of her sister Jamie-Lynn promoting her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, in a series of interviews. Britney, in turn, has responded to Jamie-Lynn’s claims, including issuing a cease-and-desist over her media appearances.

See Britney’s hair transformation below: