Britney Spears Celebrates Drinking Her First Glass of Red Wine in 13 Years: ‘That’s Long Enough!’

Britney Spears is celebrating her ability to indulge in some leisure activities, including drinking her first glass of red wine in 13 years.

The 40-year-old pop superstar was under a court-ordered conservatorship the last 13 years before it finally came to an end in November. The legal arrangement, brought on by her father, Jamie Spears, controlled many aspects of her life and career, “…from whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets,” according to court records that showed how the singer had been quietly advocating for the end of the conservatorship for years. In her latest Instagram post on Wednesday (Jan. 5), Spears relished in her newfound freedom and how Madonna‘s music allowed her to do so.

“I’m sure it looks weird me dancing to @madonna so much… I see it … it’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING ….. well thats exactly what her music does to me!!! I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend !!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough !!!” she captioned a photo of a garden filled with vibrant flowers. “The sarcasm of me me me … my family taught me well by their actions … to be selfish and love thyself … play on!!! In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower !!! I mean what was I thinking ?? Nobody’s perfect !!! Pss… Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely hateful.”

In a since-deleted IG post from December, Spears blasted her family for having a tight grip on her finances and not allowing her to handle cash. “I went to an ATM and was so proud of my $300 … and no I’m not embarrassed for my family for condoning the fact that I wasn’t allowed to have cash for so long when I worked my little ass off for them,” she wrote at the time. “I’m embarrassed for the State of California for permitting my father to have me work as hard as he worked me all those years and never seeing a dime … I’m embarrassed for all of them and I’m sad for them because I know my value and worth now … and they LOST ME !!!”

See her latest Instagram post below.