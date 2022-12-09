Here Are the Lyrics to Bobby Helms’ ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

The opening electric guitar riff followed by the steady beat of jingle bells marks the opening of Bobby Helms’ classic hit “Jingle Bell Rock.” The 1957 track makes reference to other similar-sounding songs, including “Rock Around the Clock” and the original “Jingle Bells.”
Helms’ tune made it to the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016, where it peaked at No. 29. It then peaked at No. 3 in 2020. The song, which has a country swing to it, has been covered by many artists in Nashville throughout the years, including George Strait, Rascal Flatts, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton.
Check out the lyrics and stream the song below to get into the jingle bell rock groove.
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells swing and jingle bells ring
Snowin’ and blowin’ up bushels of fun
Now the jingle hop has begun
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bells chime in jingle bell time
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet
That’s the jingle bell rock
Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock
Jingle bell chime in jingle bell time
Dancin’ and prancin’ in Jingle Bell Square
In the frosty air
What a bright time, it’s the right time
To rock the night away
Jingle bell time is a swell time
To go glidin’ in a one-horse sleigh
Giddy-up jingle horse, pick up your feet
Jingle around the clock
Mix and a-mingle in the jinglin’ feet
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell
That’s the jingle bell rock
