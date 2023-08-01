Rosé & Jimin Star in Tiffany & Co.’s New Campaign

The evolution of Tiffany & Co. continues. On Tuesday (Aug. 1), the iconic jewelry house announced the launch of its new Tiffany Lock campaign featuring four house ambassadors, including Rosé of BLACKPINK, Jimin of BTS, Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh and renowned Lebanese artist Nancy Ajram.

Designed for all, the expanded collection introduces an array of pendants, rings, earrings and bangles in various colors and palettes. Each house ambassador is featured in the newest Lock designs, symbolizing the love and power epitomized by the Tiffany Lock. “Our House Ambassadors showcase the new designs in a campaign that is anchored in the idea of love, which has been central to our brand DNA since our founding in 1837,” Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president of product and communication, said in a statement.

Tiffany & Co. chose a smart combination of stars for its latest campaign. As a part of BLACKPINK, Rosé — who officially became a Tiffany house ambassador in 2021 — is currently wrapping up the last month of the group’s Born Pink World Tour in stadiums across the United States. This year, Jimin became the first South Korean solo artist in history to top the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his synth-pop single “Like Crazy.” Pugh, a newly appointed Tiffany brand ambassador, is currently starring in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, one-half of the Barbenheimer cultural phenomenon. Finally, Ajram made Billboard history last year when her “Sah Sah” became the first Arabic-language song to enter the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

The new Tiffany Lock campaign comes one week after the jewelry house teamed up with music icon Beyoncé for a limited edition collection in honor of the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-winning Renaissance album.