Billie Eilish Reveals She Initially Dyed Her Hair Red Before Going Brunette

Billie Eilish apparently tested out a new look before dyeing her hair brunette. On Monday (Jan. 3), the singer opened up her ask box on Instagram, telling followers to name any date and she’ll provide either a photo or video from her life on the corresponding day. When asked to post something from Nov. 22, Eilish revealed that she spent a brief time as a redhead.

“Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe,” Eilish captioned a since-expired video of a stylist blow-drying her newly red locks. The 20-year-old later followed up the hair color reveal with a photo when a follower asked her to post a picture from Nov. 23, which featured her hair dried and styled.

On Dec. 2, the Grammy-Award winner debuted a dark brunette shade via her social media accounts. “Miss me?” Eilish captioned a photo featuring her posing with her dark brown hair while wearing a black and white long-sleeve T-shirt.

Eilish is up for seven Grammy awards for the 64th annual ceremony; she received nods in the album of the year and best pop vocal album categories for her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, while her corresponding documentary Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles earned a nod for best music film. The album’s title track also earned nominations for the record and song of the year, best music video and best pop solo performance categories.

The Recording Academy may postpone the 64th annual Grammy Awards due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. A source told Billboard that it’s “looking likely” the ceremony will take place after the scheduled Jan. 31 date.