Billie Eilish Is a Sustainable Vision in Gucci at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

Billie Eilish delivered yet another jaw-dropping moment at the Met Gala on Monday (May 2), when she wore a classic turn-of-the-century-inspired corset Gucci gown.

Eilish told Vogue‘s livestream host La La Anthony that the dress was made from all existing materials. “I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” she said, before adding that this year, she’s feeling a lot better than she was at last year’s event. “I’m in a good place. I feel very excited to see some friends and I’m less nervous than I was last time.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Billie Eilish’s 2022 Met Gala look below.