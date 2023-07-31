×
Billboard’s Miami-Inspired Latin Music Week Merch Capsule Just Dropped: Here’s Where to Find It Online

The unisex collection features four pieces inspired by music, festivals and laidback Miami vibes

billboard latin music week clothing collection
Billboard

The 2023 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week doesn’t hit Miami until October, but fans can get their hands on an exclusive merch drop right now.

The official “Billboard Latin Music Week Miami Collection” features four pieces inspired by music, festivals and laidback Miami vibes. Available exclusively on Billboard.com, the capsule collection features unisex fits and new takes on modern classics, with prices starting at $30. Here’s a look at the pieces available.

Billboard Latin Music Week T-Shirt, $40

billboard latin music week 2023 miami t-shirt

Billboard

Latin Music Week Miami T-Shirt
$40
Buy Now 1

Channel the feel-good Miami vibes in this official event T-shirt, which features a classic palm tree motif set against the Billboard Latin Music Week logo. Available in a relaxed, unisex fit, the cozy crewneck tee is as great for lounging on sandy South Beach as it is to complete your festival look.

Billboard Latin Music Week Crop Top, $40

latin music week crop top

Billboard

Latin Music Week Miami Crop Top
$40
Buy Now 1

The Latin Music Week Crop Top with a skirt to show off your best salsa moves or with a pair of jeans while rocking out at the bar. Cropped at the waist with a slightly boxy fit, this will be your new favorite silhouette for a night on the town.

Billboard Latin Music Week Crewneck Sweatshirt, $50

latin music week miami 2023 sweatshirt

Billboard

Latin Music Week Miami Sweatshirt
$50
Buy Now 1

You’ll reach for this cozy crewneck sweatshirt over and over again, whether you’re heading to an outdoor show or chilling on the couch. The heather grey colorway adds vintage appeal and the sweatshirt will get softer and achieve that coveted “worn in” look the more you wash it. The unisex sweatshirt also features the Latin Music Week Miami palm tree logo and comes in a tailored fit; take one size larger if you want a more relaxed fit.

Billboard Latin Music Week Trucker Hat, $30

latin music week trucker hat

Billboard

Latin Music Week Miami Trucker Hat
$30
Buy Now 1

What’s a music event without a trucker hat in the crowd? This five-panel cap is a fresh take on the classic trucker hat, refreshed with the Latin Music Week logo, clean two-tone colorway and adjustable snapback fit. All of the pieces are available to shop now on Billboard.com.

Billboard Latin Music Week 2023 takes place Monday, Oct. 2 and runs through Friday, Oct. 6, with a week-long celebration of Latin artists, creators and industry leaders. The annual event will culminate with the 30th annual Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing Oct. 5 on Telemundo. 

