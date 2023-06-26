Watch Beyoncé & Solange Sing Along to Keyshia Cole’s ‘Love’ in Birthday Post

When you’re a critically acclaimed artist and your sister is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, what songs do you let loose and belt your heart out to? For Solange and Beyoncé, the answer is “Love” by Keyshia Cole.

On Sunday (June 25), Solange posted a series of videos on Instagram in celebration of her birthday. The compilation post included clips of Solange rapping along to Joseline Hernandez’s “Vegas,” hosting impromptu twerk sessions with close friend and music video director Melina Matsoukas and riding on a Jet Ski with her big sister Beyoncé.

In the middle of the post is an adorable clip of Solange and Beyoncé singing along to Cole’s hit song. As the camera pans around the friend group, Solange can be seen belting her heart out while Beyoncé passionately snaps and puts her whole body into the singalong. “Love” peaked at No. 19 in 2006 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“@cancersznisforever !!!” Solange captioned the post in part. “S/o all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day !”

Though Bey did not share a dedicated Instagram message on her sister’s birthday, the superstar — who is currently on a world tour in support of her latest album, Renaissance — did post a photo from her June 24 show in Frankfurt, Germany, to her website in celebration. The snap shows a fan at Deutsche Bank Park holding a pink homemade poster featuring images of Solange that read “HAPPY BDAY SOLANGE.”

Watch the clip of the “Love” singalong and check out Solange’s entire birthday post below: