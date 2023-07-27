Beyoncé Brings the Renaissance to Tiffany & Co. With New Limited Edition Collection

Throughout her Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has been sporting gorgeous custom-made Tiffany & Co. jewelry and earpieces. On Thursday (July 27), the global superstar has once again collaborated with with the iconic jewelry house for a limited edition Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé Collection inspired by her record-breaking tour.

The capsule collection reinterprets the jewelry house’s iconic Return to Tiffany motif, infusing it with the iconography and energy of the Renaissance World Tour. The collaboration launches on July 29, coinciding with Beyoncé’s first of two Renaissance World Tour performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. In some first looks at the collection, the silhouette of the disco horse on the Renaissance album cover — affectionately nicknamed Reneigh by fans — can be seen on one of the pendants. Other pendants include engravings of the phrase “Welcome to the Renaissance.”

All profits from the sales of the collection will benefit the About Love Scholarship program, partnership among Tiffany & Co., BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation that launched in 2021. That same year, The Carters began their partnership with Tiffany & Co., resulting in Beyoncé becoming the fourth woman — and first Black woman — to wear the iconic Tiffany Yellow Diamond.

Tiffany® x Beyoncé Collection Tiffany & Co. Studio

The proceeds will expand upon the $2 million pledged in 2021 for scholarship funding for students in the arts and creative fields at five Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Central State University in Ohio. The About Love Scholarship program has supported more than 100 students since its inception.

The debut of the Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé collection also coincides with the one-year anniversary of Tiffany Atrium. Launched in July 2022, the platform’s mission is to advance professional opportunities for historically underrepresented communities in the jewelry and creative industries. The Return to Tiffany x Beyoncé items range from $275 to $700 and will debut on Tiffany.com on July 29 in the United States.