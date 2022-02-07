Beyonce Is Red Hot in Ivy Park’s Upcoming Love-Themed Collection: Photos

Ahead of the newest Ivy Park drop, Beyoncé gave fans of her luxury athleisure fashion brand another taste at what they can expect from its forthcoming love-themed collection, appropriately titled Ivy Heart, arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day.

In a series of photos posted to Ivy Park’s Instagram on Sunday (Feb. 6), the 28-time Grammy Award winner posed in red hot pieces from the capsule collection with Adidas. The singer modeled a straight bob cut with bangs while wearing a red tailored jumpsuit with angular shoulder pads, and in a second look, goes more casual in a red PVC puffer coat and dress, accessorizing the look with arm-length gloves and a red Ivy Park logo baseball cap. In a corresponding teaser video for the collection, the 40-year-old upped the glam in a snake print, sequin duster coat and matching beret.

Speaking with Vogue China about the collection, Beyoncé explained that her purpose for creating the pieces was to empower its wearers. “We all have that one outfit that instantly makes us feel powerful, sexy, confident and loved. We recognize that visceral feeling immediately,” she said. “With Ivy Heart I wanted to create a collection that makes everyone feel the joy of looking in the mirror and celebrate self-love. We used vibrant reds, pinks and neutrals with red as the dominant color. Red has always meant joy, sensuality and love to me.”

Beyoncé first started teasing the Ivy Heart capsule collection on Jan. 24, and later posted models — who include Troye Sivan, Tyson Beckford and Karreuche Tran — wearing pieces from the line. In addition to the items the singer wore in her photos, the collection features a parka, velour dress and tracksuit a clutch and Heart-Lip belt bag, printed tights and more.

Footwear is also included in the new drop in the form of pink Ivy Park x Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers, the IVP Superstar sneakers in off-white, and the singer’s take on the classic Stan Smith sneakers in an off-white with a translucent tan sole. Ivy Park Superstar Plim mules shoes and red swim slides will also be available in the drop.

The collection, according to the Ivy Park website, will also be inclusive, featuring silhouettes that work for all genders, and sizes range from XXXS to 4X. Ivy Heart arrives on Feb. 9 at 12 p.m. ET, and will be available in select Adidas stores on Feb. 10. See Beyoncé in the new photos below.