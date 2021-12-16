Beyonce Stuns in Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy Collection: See the Pictures

Beyoncé is showing off pieces from her recently released Halls of Ivy collection from Ivy Park x Adidas.

The 40-year-old singer posted a series of images to her Instagram account on Wednesday (Dec. 15) of her wearing three items from the new Ivy Park drop — the black-and-white plaid suit jacket ($130), matching suit pants ($110) and the houndstooth all-over printed zip bra 2.0 ($75). To accessorize her look, Beyoncé wore oversized Louis Vuitton sunglasses, textured gold hoop earrings and of course, a pair of Adidas superstar sneakers with the classic shell toe.

Though the collection dropped on Dec. 9, fans looking to get Beyoncé’s exact look are out of luck: The jacket and pants are currently sold out, but the bra and sneakers are still available for purchase. The new collection features pieces for both adults and children, which the singer spoke about offering in Harper’s BAZAAR’s September 2021 issue.

“On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” she told the magazine. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Beyoncé also gave an update on her new music to the magazine. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she shared. “Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies … Yes, the music is coming!”

See Beyoncé’s new Instagram post below.