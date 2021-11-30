Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Trailer Features Blue Ivy & Rumi Carter: Watch

Deck the halls with boughs of ivy — Beyoncé‘s December Ivy Park drop is arriving soon, and to drum up anticipation, the singer dropped a new trailer for the collection in collaboration with Adidas. This time, Beyoncé had some special celebrity faces to help promote her line of stylish activewear, including her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

The trailer opens with the setting of a prestigious private school as the backdrop, while its attendees pose in various houndstooth pieces from the line in a sunbathed courtyard. The celebrity children cameos then commence: Natalia Bryant, daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, appears in a houndstooth set consisting of a blazer jacket, tailored drawstring pants and an activewear bra and gives a cheeky wink at the camera. Reese Witherspoon’s kids also make an appearance with Ava Phillippe reading in a lawn chair while her brother Deacon plays a game of table tennis. Brooklyn Nets player James Harden also had a brief cameo in the advert, sitting at the chairman’s desk twirling a basketball.

Ivy Park now offers clothing in children’s sizes, which presented the perfect opportunity for Beyoncé to have her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter feature in the trailer at the 53-second mark of the video, the three of them posing in matching houndstooth ensembles.

In Harper’s BAZAAR‘s September 2021 issue, the singer opened up about why she wanted to offer children’s sizing in her line. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” she told the magazine. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”

Beyoncé’s newest fashion offering doesn’t mean that she’s taken a step back from music. The 40-year-old additionally told Harper’s BAZAAR that she’s been working on a follow up to 2020’s The Lion King: The Gift, and more recently, “Be Alive” from the King Richard soundtrack. “I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies,” she said, later confirming, “Yes, the music is coming!”

The new Ivy Park collection is set to drop on Dec. 9 at 2:00 p.m. local time. Watch the official trailer below.