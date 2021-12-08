Beyoncé Dazzles in Crystal-Encrusted Gucci & Balenciaga Outfit as She Celebrates Jay-Z’s Birthday

Beyoncé went all out to celebrate husband Jay-Z‘s 52nd birthday over the weekend (Dec. 4), and she wore a stunning ensemble for the occasion. Fans can finally see her glam look now that the singer posted photos from the couple’s night out to Instagram.

The man of the hour kept things simple in an all-black outfit, consisting of a sweatshirt, leather-sleeved bomber jacket, sunglasses and a beanie, but Beyoncé went the maximalist route, donning Gucci x Balenciaga’s crystalized Hourglass jacket and matching “pantaleggings” from the brands’ Hacker Project, with the two pieces clocking in at $23,800. To accessorize the look, the singer wore bedazzled Gucci monogramed gloves and a silver-embellished heart clutch from Gucci’s Aria collection.

After showing off the dazzling outfit in a few pictures, Beyoncé also posted photos of Jay smiling in front of a decorated birthday cake, as well as pictures of them both smiling and kissing in a stop-motion video.

The fashion-filled outing comes on the heels of Beyoncé’s star-studded Ivy Park x Adidas holiday advertisement, which featured celebrity kids and adults, including daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, Reese Witherspoon’s children Deacon and Ava Phillippe, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia, and Brooklyn Nets player James Harden. The new Ivy Park collection arrives Thursday at 2 p.m. local time.

See Beyoncé’s new post below.