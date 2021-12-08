×
Skip to main content
Account

Beyoncé Dazzles in Crystal-Encrusted Gucci & Balenciaga Outfit as She Celebrates Jay-Z’s Birthday

Fans can finally see her glam look now that the singer posted photos from the couple's night out.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé
Jay-Z & Beyoncé Robin Harper/Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé went all out to celebrate husband Jay-Z‘s 52nd birthday over the weekend (Dec. 4), and she wore a stunning ensemble for the occasion. Fans can finally see her glam look now that the singer posted photos from the couple’s night out to Instagram.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Beyoncé

Jay-Z

See latest videos, charts and news

The man of the hour kept things simple in an all-black outfit, consisting of a sweatshirt, leather-sleeved bomber jacket, sunglasses and a beanie, but Beyoncé went the maximalist route, donning Gucci x Balenciaga’s crystalized Hourglass jacket and matching “pantaleggings” from the brands’ Hacker Project, with the two pieces clocking in at $23,800. To accessorize the look, the singer wore bedazzled Gucci monogramed gloves and a silver-embellished heart clutch from Gucci’s Aria collection.

Related

Jay-Z

Jay-Z's Instagram Account Is Deleted

After showing off the dazzling outfit in a few pictures, Beyoncé also posted photos of Jay smiling in front of a decorated birthday cake, as well as pictures of them both smiling and kissing in a stop-motion video.

The fashion-filled outing comes on the heels of Beyoncé’s star-studded Ivy Park x Adidas holiday advertisement, which featured celebrity kids and adults, including daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter, Reese Witherspoon’s children Deacon and Ava Phillippe, Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia, and Brooklyn Nets player James Harden. The new Ivy Park collection arrives Thursday at 2 p.m. local time.

See Beyoncé’s new post below.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad