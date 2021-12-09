Beyoncé Poses With Daughters Rumi & Blue as ‘Halls of Ivy’ Park Collection Drops

Beyoncé means business, and her mini-mes are following suit in brand-new photos promoting her latest Ivy Park collection, which debuted online Thursday (Dec. 9).

As members of the BeyHive virtually lined up to shop the superstar’s latest athleisure collection, Queen Bey announced the grand reveal on her Instagram while showing her and husband Jay-Z‘s daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, how to get in formation (and matching houndstooth outfits) just like their mama. “#HALLSOFIVY | adidas.com NOW, select stores TOMORROW,” Beyoncé captioned the trio of family photos, which features Blue balancing a soccer ball on her hip and Rumi taking a business call on her pink flip phone.

Her new coed collegiate chic Adidas x Ivy Park collection, which is available to shop here, features Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant, Reese Witherspoon’s children Ava and Deacon Phillippe, Brooklyn Nets player James Harden, and Houston Rockets player Jalen Green modeling down the “Halls of Ivy” in their neon green, dark blue and black-and-white houndstooth blazers, hoodies, bodysuits, tights, dresses and skirts while stunting in the super sleek and ultraboost sneakers and boots. Beyoncé also introduced a new green, black and white “Savage” sneakers that shares a name with her Grammy-winning, Billboard Hot 100-topping smash with Megan Thee Stallion.

And just like her previous Ivy Park Rodeo collection from August, the Halls of Ivy collection includes a children’s section. In the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the Grammy-winning singer unveiled why she decided to offer children’s sizing in her line, which has championed diversity and inclusion since its inception. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” she told the publication. “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”