Beyoncé Announces First New Perfume In Almost 10 Years

On the heels of the launch of the North American leg of her blockbuster Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has announced yet another new venture. This time, the “Heated” singer is returning to the fragrance world.

On Wednesday (July 19), Beyoncé announced the imminent release of her first new perfume since 2014’s Rise. As with most news from Queen Bey, details surrounding the new scent are scarce. According to her website, the untitled “eau de parfum” will cost $160 and only be available in the U.S. and Canada as a Beyonce.com exclusive. The fragrance’s description also reveals that bottles will begin shipping in November, and a “special gift” is included with each purchase. The perfume’s top notes include clementine and golden honey, with base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber, and heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac.

Beyoncé has released a plethora of perfume lines, including Heat (2010), Pulse (2011), and Rise (2014). Heat is by far the “America Has a Problem” singer’s most successful fragrance, spawning seven different spin-off scents. Heat is one of the best-selling celebrity-endorsed perfumes of all time. While a new perfume isn’t exactly what fans meant in their demands for the Renaissance visuals, Queen Bey’s latest scent is sure to be a success, if her prior perfumes are anything to go by.

According to Beyoncé’s website, the new perfume was created in France and will be “encased in art” — two potential clues that may point towards a link between the fragrance and her Renaissance album. The “Plastic Off the Sofa” singer is currently traveling across the United States on her Renaissance World Tour. The stadium tour grossed $154 million and sold one million tickets in Europe alone.

