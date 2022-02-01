Beyonce Is Ready for Valentine’s Day in Luxe Adidas x Ivy Park Outfit

Beyonce performs onstage during the "On the Run II" Tour at NRG Stadium on Sept. 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Beyoncé was feeling the love on Monday night (Jan. 31) when she shared a new series of Valentine’s Day-themed photos to her Instagram page.

In the new snaps, Queen Bey is seen lounging around on a soft white couch in a deep red-colored velour track suit, complete with a matching crop top and bucket hat. To add to the look, the star rocked a pair of white heart-shaped sunglasses and sneakers with a heart on the soles.

“Ivy,” she captioned the post along with a red heart emoji, in reference to her upcoming Adidas x Ivy Park collection called Ivy Heart, which is set to drop here on February 9, 2022 at noon ET and in select Adidas stores on Feb. 10.

The Ivy Heart collection – which includes footwear, apparel and accessories available in bold pinks and sultry red designs — features more than 30 pieces that range in price from $30 to $300.

The capsule collection consists of a faux latex puffer coat, parka and basketball cap, a velour dress and tracksuit, a five-panel hat, a clutch and Heart-Lip belt bag, a pique jumpsuit and sequin duster, printed tights and more.

In footwear, the line will unveil pink Ivy Park x Adidas Ultra Boost sneakers, the IVP Superstar sneakers in off-white, and a new iteration of the classic Stan Smith sneakers in off-white with a caramel-colored rubber dipped midsole. Ivy Park Superstar Plim mule-style shoes and red swim slides will also be available in the collection.

Ivy Heart follows previous Ivy Park collection, Halls of Ivy, which was released in December 2021.