Billboard Buys: The Latest Fitbit is Under $100 for the First Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Fitbit Luxe was first released this past April, as a newly-styled fitness tracker that combines the look of a modern bracelet with the functionality of a smart watch. Now, Amazon has the Fitbit Luxe on sale as part of an early Black Friday deal. Regularly $149.95, the Fitbit sale brings the price down to just $99.95.

This is the cheapest price we’ve spotted online for a Fitbit and the first time the all-new Fitbit Luxe has been priced under $100.

Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker $99.95

The deal gets you the Fitbit Luxe in your choice of three colors. The slim, jewelry-like band keeps track of your steps, heart rate, breathing rate and other exercise metrics, and can even help you estimate your calorie burn, depending on the workout you’re doing. Going on a run? Pair the Luxe to your phone’s GPS to track your pacing and route.

We also like all the health and wellness features of the Fitbit Luxe, including the ability to track your sleep and give you a “Sleep Score” in the accompanying Fitbit app. You can also track your daily “Stress Management” levels, and use your watch for guided breathing and mindfulness exercises through the Fitbit app.

Program the fitness tracker’s settings and alerts to set goals for yourself, whether you’re going on a run or hitting the gym. You can also send the Fitbit to push a gentle buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones.

A single charge gets you up to five days of battery life. The slim and sleek design, meantime, is a welcome change from all the bulky and chunky smartwatch models on the market.

This is one of the best Fitbit deals online, and the $99 price includes the chic activity tracker, a lithium-ion battery and a six-month free trial to Fitbit Premium, which gets you everything from detailed monitoring metrics to health tips and guided, on-demand workouts.

Regularly $149+, this Amazon deal gets you the Fitbit Luxe for just $99.95. See full details here.

Billboard is picking a weekly deal to share with our readers. Check billboard.com each week for our Billboard Buys product.