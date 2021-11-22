Here Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It's the most wonderful time of the year (to shop).

With the rise in online shopping popularity, Cyber Monday has become a major part of the weekend following Thanksgiving. Stores and sites have already been getting a head start on the holiday madness by posting early deals — perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on holiday shopping to avoid shipping delays or out-of-stock wishlist items.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the best Cyber Monday deals for 2021. We’ll be updating this page in the lead up to Cyber Monday, especially during that weekend, so bookmark this link and come back to check out the latest deals.

See the deals below.

When is Cyber Monday 2021?

Cyber Monday takes place every year on the Monday after Thanksgiving, and this year it’s Monday, November 29.

What Are the Best 2021 Cyber Monday Deals?

While Amazon.com is a go-to site for the best deals across tech, beauty, fashion, home and more, so many retailers and online sites are also offering deals. Target, Walmart and Best Buy traditionally hold big Cyber Monday sales, and a lot of smaller sites are also launching 2021 Cyber Monday deals.

Now’s the time to shop for expensive things that don’t typically go on sale, as Cyber Monday is also your best chance to get savings on items that typically don’t go on sale, such as at-home fitness equipment, digital cameras and drones.

Bed Bath & Beyond and JC Penney are also offering Cyber Monday deals. Check out QVC’s Cyber Monday deals too, which you can shop online at QVC.com.

What Are the Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals This Year?

Amazon is offering countless deals and discounts, and even has a Cyber Monday page which offers limited-time deals across a variety of categories.

Be sure to check back to Amazon.com on November 29 to shop all the biggest Amazon Cyber Monday deals for 2021.

Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here to score the discounts.

What Are the Best Tech Cyber Monday Deals 2021?

Expect a number of Cyber Monday laptop deals, on popular brands like Microsoft, HP laptops and Google Chromebooks.

Good news for gamers! Speakers meant for PC gaming and gaming headsets for gamers and streamers alike are all expected to go on sale. While we’re on the topic of gaming, make sure to snatch some original Nintendo Switch deals to be snapped up from now through Cyber Monday. See the latest Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals here. Pick up a game of Animal Crossing and its cute amiibo cards too, as Animal Crossing New Horizons just launched its new 2.0 update with a ton of cool new features.

It’s always a great time to snatch Apple products when they’re on sale too. Right now, the AirPods Pro are on sale for under $200, which $50 less than their regular price.

What Are the Best Beauty Cyber Monday Deals 2021?

Ulta Beauty’s “Holiday Beauty Blitz” will feature new deals on gifts from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25.

Ulta Beauty carries big-name beauty brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, BH Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced and many more — plus fragrances including Ariana Grande’s God Is a Women fragrance. Shop the best 2021 beauty products via Ulta’s 2021 holiday gift guide.

What Are the Best Fashion Cyber Monday Deals This Year?

Big clothing retailers will likely be offering Cyber Monday fashion deals this year, including Amazon, Nike, Ugg, H&M, Zara, Uniqlo and Gap.

Gap is getting started early on the holiday fun, with a 40-50% off sale right now.

Last year, Adidas, Reebok and FootLocker.com were among the big footwear Cyber Monday discounts, so make sure to check their sites. Adidas is already offering 50% off items here.