The Best Black Friday Weekend Tech and Electronics Deals

Black Friday may be over but the savings continue through Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday.

A number of electronics brands have discounted their top tech products this weekend, with savings of up to $350 on top-rated TVs, headphones, earbuds and smartwatches. Many of these electronics deals feature products that are being discounted for the first time this year, making this weekend a great time to snag those wireless earbuds or smart home device you’ve been eyeing.

What Are the Best Black Friday Weekend Electronics Deals to Shop?

From a new $54 Amazon fitness tracker to a $45 AirPods dupe, we’ve rounded up the best tech and electronics deals to shop this Black Friday weekend. Quantities are starting to run out so we recommend adding to cart now.

$101 off Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones

Shop: Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones $248

One of the best Black Friday weekend deals is on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones — the top-rated noise-cancelling headphones on the market today. Regularly $349+, the headphones are on sale for just $248 — the lowest price we’ve seen for these cans all year. See the deal here.

$40 off Echo Show 5

Shop: Echo Show 5 $44.99

All of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled devices are on sale through Black Friday weekend but the best deal is on the Echo Show 5. Normally $84.99+, it’s marked down to just $45.

The Echo Show 5 lets you check the weather, see your cameras and watch content on the 5.5-inch screen while the 2MP camera lets you make video calls with ease. Pair the Echo Show 5 with Alexa to play your music, turn off your lights and more using just your voice.

What we like: you can pair your Echo Show 5 with Amazon Photos or Facebook to turn your home screen into a digital picture frame. Get the Echo Show 5 for just $44.99 here.

$15 off Blink Video Doorbell

Shop: Blink Video Doorbell $34.99

If you’ve been looking to buy a video doorbell, there’s no better time than Black Friday weekend. Amazon’s best-selling Blink Video Doorbell is on sale for just $34.99 — a $15 discount. Get two-way audio, HD video, and motion and chime app alerts to better monitor your home and entrance.

The popular Ring Video Doorbell is also on sale for $41.99 — regularly $59.99. See the deal here.

$50 Game Credit With Oculus Quest 2 Purchase

Shop: Oculus Quest 2

If virtual reality is your thing, gaming company Oculus is offering a $50 game credit with a headset purchase. Oculus’ sleek, all-in-one headset (which has thousands of five-star reviews) allows you to play the biggest titles and multi-player games, plus new ways to workout and socialize.

Join in on the fun by buying the Oculus Quest 2 for $299 on Oculus’ website here, and get your $50 gaming credit with the special Black Friday weekend deal.

$100 off Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Shop: Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $149.99

Jabra makes some of the best headphones and earbuds for sports and running, and the Jabra Black Friday weekend sale gets you up to $100 their top-rated products, like these noise-cancelling headphones.

The best Jabra earbuds deal is on these Jabra Elite Active 85t Wireless Earbuds, which are on sale for $99.99 — $80 off their regular price. See the deals here.

$100 off Fitbit Sense Smartwatch

Shop: Fitbit Sense Smartwatch $199.95

There are a ton of Fitbit Black Friday deals online, but the best one is on the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch. Regularly $299.95+, the smartwatch is on sale for just $199 — a $100 discount.

The Fitbit measures steps, heart rate and blood oxygen levels, plus monitors your stress and sleep. Built-in GPS helps you track your run or hike. There are a ton of other features with the accompanying Fitbit app. See all the Fitbit Black Friday offers here.

$90 off New AirPods Pro

Shop: New AirPods Pro $159.99

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro were just released last month but they’re already discounted on Amazon for Black Friday. Regularly $249, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has the new AirPods for just $159.99.

$49 AirBuds Pro

Shop: AirBuds Pro Wireless Earbuds $49.99

While the AirPods Pro are currently $159 on Amazon, the all-new AirBuds Pro are on sale right now for just $49.99 (regularly $99.99). The $50 discount makes them not only one of the best Apple AirPod alternatives, but one of the best earbuds under $50, period.

$170 off Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Shop: Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones $169.99

Regularly, $349.95, Target’s Beats by Dre deal has the headphones on sale for just $179 — a whopping $170 off. This is the cheapest price we’re seeing online and the first time these brand new Beats headphones have been under $200. The Beats Studio3 headphones are on sale for $179 in select colors, though all the colors in the line are discounted.

$50 off Beats Studio Buds

Shop: Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones $99.95

The Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds are on sale for just $99 on Verizon.com — $50 off their regular price and a whopping $120 off the current price of AirPods on Amazon. Choose from red, white or black colorways online here.

$350 off VIZIO M-Series 70-Inch 4K Smart TV

Shop: VIZIO 70-Inch M-Series 4K TV $749

One of the best Amazon Black Friday TV deals is on this 70-inch 4K Quantum LED Smart TV from VIZIO. Part of the brand’s M-Series line, the TV delivers hyper realistic images with Dolby Vision, and more than one billion hues of color. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast are built-in to let you easily find content to watch. Regularly $1099+, Amazon’s Black Friday sale gets you this big-screen TV for just $749.

$170 off Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Shop: Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $179

There are a ton of Bose Black Friday deals happening on Amazon, but the best deal is on these QuietComfort 35 Noise-cancelling Headphones, with three levels of noise-cancellation, plus big, loud sound through the ergonomic earpads. Regularly $349+, Bose’s Black Friday sale gets you these top-rated headphones for just $179 — a huge $170 discount.

$80 off Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Shop: Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds $199

Bose’s best-selling earbuds are discounted to under $200 for the first time as part of Amazon’s Black Friday tech deals. The super comfortable earbuds feature noise cancellation technology, to help you block unwanted outside noise and focus in on your music. They’re IPX4-rated to withstand sweat and water, and are ultra durable too. Choose from six different colors. Regularly $279+, the Bose Black Friday sale brings these earbuds down to just $199.

Save $50 on Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones

Shop: Noise-Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones $309

You may not think of HSN.com as your first place to shop, but the HSN Black Friday deals are surprisingly strong this year. In fact, the $329 Bose deal on HSN is actually cheaper than the price on Amazon (where it’s still listed at $379). A bonus offer: use the promo code HSN2021 to get an additional $20 off your first order. That brings the price of the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Wireless Headphones to just $309.

Free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Three-Month Online Bundle with Nintendo Switch

Shop: Nintendo Switch Target Bundle $299

Target’s Black Friday sale includes a ton of deals on gaming consoles, headsets, accessories and more. One of their best deals is this Nintendo Switch bundle, which gets you a a Switch console, Switch dock, Joy-Con (L) and Joy-Con (R), Joy-Con grip, AC adapter, HDMI cable, and two Joy-Con strap accessories. A bonus: you’ll also get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Switch Online three-month membership thrown in for free.

The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are moving quickly so you’ll want to add to cart as soon as you spot a unit available. Here are the latest Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon and on Walmart.com.

$185 off Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Smartwatch

Shop: Samsung Galaxy Watch4 $94.99

One of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals is on this Samsung Galaxy Watch4. Regularly $279+, Samsung’s Black Friday deal brings the price all the way down to just $95.

$70 off Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Shop: Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earbuds $59.99+

Samsung’s Black Friday deals also include $70 off the BTS-approved Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds (on sale from just $99). The Galaxy Buds Live are one of the best wireless earbuds for music lovers, with AKG-tuned audio for crystal clear, studio-quality sound.

Looking for an Android deal? Samsung’s smartphone sale gets you $250 off the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G plus you get a free pair of the Galaxy Buds2 earbuds.

$30 off Fluance RT80 Record Player

Shop: Fluance RT80 Classic Turntable $169.96

One of the best record players you can get for your home is the Fluance RT80 Classic High-Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player. Regularly $199+, Amazon’s Black Friday sale has it for just $169 — a $30 discount. This is the first discount we’ve seen this season for the top-rated turntable, which features a high-quality Texas Instruments preamp, gold plated RCA line outputs and sturdy and sophisticated black base.

Just $79 for Anker Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Shop: Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Noise-Cancelling Headphones $79.99

The Soundcore by Anker Life Q30 Headphones deliver hi-res music in crisp, clear detail, thanks to the Q30’s 40mm drivers. Anker says the highly-flexible silk diaphragms can actually better reproduce the thumping bass in your tracks, and bring out more of the subtle changes in your songs too. Active Noise Cancelling technology tunes out unwanted outside noise for a more immersive experience. Bonus Black Friday deal: Use the on-site coupon on Amazon to take an additional 10% off.

$45 off Amazon Halo Band

Shop: Amazon Halo Band Fitness Tracker $54.99

The Amazon Halo Band is a bracelet-style wearable that tracks everything from activity and steps, to heart rate, calories burned and sleep score. The Halo Band also measures body fat percentage, and can even analyze your voice to strengthen your communication skills. Amazon’s Black Friday weekend deal gets you the Halo Band for $54.99 — a $45 discount. As a bonus, Amazon will throw in six months free access to the Halo App, which pairs you with classes, meditation exercises and more. See the deal here.