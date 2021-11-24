Here Are the Best Beauty Black Friday Deals This Year

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for shopping. Black Friday is just days away, and it’s the perfect time for those who are looking to get an early start on holiday shopping to avoid shipping delays or out-of-stock wishlist items.

If you’re looking to find the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life (or even a little something for yourself), look no further. We at Billboard have compiled a list of the best beauty deals to help you save big this Black Friday.

See below for the best Black Friday beauty deals.

Ulta Beauty

On Black Friday, Ulta Beauty will be offering savings of up to 50% off its top products and brands. Worry not if you miss out on both, because Ulta’s “Holiday Beauty Blitz” will feature new deals on gifts from Nov. 28 through Dec. 25.

Ulta Beauty carries big-name beauty brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay, BH Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced and many more — plus fragrances including Ariana Grande’s God Is a Women fragrance. Shop the best 2021 beauty products via Ulta’s 2021 holiday gift guide.

Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Sephora’s website is offering 25% off Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, including the mega popular Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, and this amazing Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials that includes the best-selling Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream and the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm in Hint Hint.

Shop the Fenty Beauty and Skin deals on Sephora’s website here and here. Hurry, the deal ends on November 30.

Urban Decay’s Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette

The highly anticipated Marvel Eternals-inspired, 15-color eyeshadow palette is on sale for $32.50 (more than half off the original $65 price). With fun, on-theme shade names like “Immortal Warrior” and “In The Shadows,” the vegan and cruelty free is great for the makeup collector and the beauty lover. According to the description, “These shades help you create infinite, versatile eye looks that command attention with a mix of gold-infused metallic eyeshadows, super-pigmented mattes, and pearl-packed shimmers.”

Buy it for more than half off on Sephora’s website here.

Vanity Mirror with Makeup Lights

Amazon

For a glamorous getting ready ambiance, this LUXFURNI vanity mirror has 18 LED bulbs and is down to $97.58 from its original $140 mark. Just tap or long press the touch buttons to adjust brightness and temp, and the bulbs come with four choices of color temperature. It also comes with a portable and compact 3x zoom-in mirror to spot hard-to-see spots on the face clearer.

Buy it on Amazon here. Not into the big mirror? Check out this light-up table top mirror instead for $39.

Ionic Hair Dryer

Amazon

Want the Dyson hair dryer but it’s either completely out of stock or way too expensive? This Nozama Ionic dryer is a great dupe for just $33 (usually $60). According to the description, “With constant temperature protection function, intelligent temperature control to prevent overheating damage, it’s good and safe for hair care.”

The purchase comes with Nozama Ionic Hair Dryer, wall bracket, smooth nozzle, diffusion nozzle, guide and a 24-month warranty and 24-hour online service.

Buy it here on Amazon.

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss

If you’re a Kylie Jenner fan, you know about her fun, high quality cosmetics line. Her High Gloss is known for its shine and color, leaving “lips looking luminous and glossy without stickiness”

The new, vegan formula can be worn alone or over a lipstick and comes in 18 different colors.

Shop it for just $10 (usually $16) on Ulta’s website here.

UV LED Nail Lamp

Time to step up your at-home manicure game. With this SUNUV LED salon graded nail lamp, the company boasts 50% shorter average curing time. It is adjustable in 3 timer settings of 5s/30s/60s and one automated setting at 99s.

Shop it for a 15% off price of $25.49 on Amazon here, and buy this colorful gel nail kit to complete your collection.

Paraffin Wax Machine

Speaking of at-home manicures… why not expand to a full, at-home spa day? The compact Karite professional paraffin wax warmer machine allows you to dip your hands, feet and even elbows into the melted wax for a soothing treatment. The heat from a paraffin wax spa also helps temporarily soothe aching joints and increase circulation.

Buy the kit for $76.49 (15% off) on Amazon here.