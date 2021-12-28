×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Bebe Rexha Reflects on Self-Love & Body Image Issues in Tearful TikTok Video

"I don't know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself," she confessed.

Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2021 on Nov.4, 2021 in West Hollywood, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/GI

Bebe Rexha shared an honest TikTok video on Monday (Dec. 27), in which she tearfully unpacked how she’s been feeling about her body lately.

“So it is the holidays, and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry, and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ — which I am … ish. I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now. And I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight, ’cause I feel embarrassed,” she said in the video. “Not just about that, I just feel disgusting in my own body.”

The “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer has used the social video platform to openly discuss her weight before. In June, she posted a TikTok that proudly showed off her curves in an indigo lingerie set to the tune of Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s 2018 track “Good Form.” “How much you think I weigh?” the “Bad B—h” singer rhetorically asked before shutting down speculation. “No one’s business. ‘Cause I’m a bad b—h no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 lbs.”

Related

Kali Uchis

Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis & Rico Nasty to Headline TikTok's New Year's Eve Special

Explore

Explore

Bebe Rexha

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

But the 32-year-old artist went on to explain in her newest TikTok clip that she hasn’t been as active on social media this past year because she doesn’t feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion of like … I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself,” she confessed.

Chlöe of Chloe x Halle sent her words of affirmation in the comments section and shared how she related to her struggle. “Love you sm. i struggle with my weight every single day, i know exactly how you’re feeling. you are a BADA– BI— and you’re beautiful ANY SIZE,” the “Have Mercy” singer wrote. Others commended Rexha for her sheer honesty and vulnerability on the internet.

See Rexha’s latest TikTok video below.

@beberexhaHonest update.♬ original sound – BebeRexha

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad