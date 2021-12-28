Bebe Rexha Reflects on Self-Love & Body Image Issues in Tearful TikTok Video

Bebe Rexha shared an honest TikTok video on Monday (Dec. 27), in which she tearfully unpacked how she’s been feeling about her body lately.

“So it is the holidays, and I know we’re all supposed to be, like, merry, and like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ — which I am … ish. I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now. And I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight, ’cause I feel embarrassed,” she said in the video. “Not just about that, I just feel disgusting in my own body.”

The “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer has used the social video platform to openly discuss her weight before. In June, she posted a TikTok that proudly showed off her curves in an indigo lingerie set to the tune of Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s 2018 track “Good Form.” “How much you think I weigh?” the “Bad B—h” singer rhetorically asked before shutting down speculation. “No one’s business. ‘Cause I’m a bad b—h no matter what my weight. But let’s normalize 165 lbs.”

But the 32-year-old artist went on to explain in her newest TikTok clip that she hasn’t been as active on social media this past year because she doesn’t feel comfortable in her own skin.

“I think all the body positivity that stems from me is probably a place of hurt and confusion of like … I don’t know how to help myself anymore or how to love myself,” she confessed.

Chlöe of Chloe x Halle sent her words of affirmation in the comments section and shared how she related to her struggle. “Love you sm. i struggle with my weight every single day, i know exactly how you’re feeling. you are a BADA– BI— and you’re beautiful ANY SIZE,” the “Have Mercy” singer wrote. Others commended Rexha for her sheer honesty and vulnerability on the internet.

See Rexha’s latest TikTok video below.