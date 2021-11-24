How to Watch The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Documentary Series

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Beatles have a special gift to kick off the holiday season.

The Beatles: Get Back three-part Disney+ special, the trailer of which dropped last month, will showcase the Fab Four’s fascinating songwriting process, friendship and struggles. The crystal-clear restored footage was gathered from the band’s January 1969 recording session and subsequent final live performance in London.

In addition to the studio songwriting process, the docuseries will show how The Beatles conceived and pulled off their last public performance, which took place Jan. 30, 1969, on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters.

The Beatles: Get Back episodes one, two and three will be available on Disney+ on November 25, 26 and 27, respectively. Sign up for Disney+ here, which costs $6.99 monthly fee for the streaming service.