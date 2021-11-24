×
Skip to main content
Account

How to Watch The Beatles’ ‘Get Back’ Documentary Series

The Beatles: Get Back three-part Disney+ special will showcase the Fab Four's fascinating songwriting process, friendship and struggles.

The Beatles
(L-R): Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon in THE BEATLES: GET BACK. Linda McCartney

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Beatles have a special gift to kick off the holiday season.

The Beatles: Get Back three-part Disney+ special, the trailer of which dropped last month, will showcase the Fab Four’s fascinating songwriting process, friendship and struggles. The crystal-clear restored footage was gathered from the band’s January 1969 recording session and subsequent final live performance in London.

In addition to the studio songwriting process, the docuseries will show how The Beatles conceived and pulled off their last public performance, which took place Jan. 30, 1969, on the rooftop of their Apple Corps headquarters.

Related

beats studio buds

Billboard Buys: The Beats Studio Earbuds From Kanye's 'Donda' Campaign Are On Sale for $99

Explore

Explore

The Beatles

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The Beatles: Get Back episodes one, two and three will be available on Disney+ on November 25, 26 and 27, respectively. Sign up for Disney+ here, which costs $6.99 monthly fee for the streaming service.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Copyright © 2021 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad