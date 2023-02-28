Avril Lavigne Steps Out in Oversized Blazer & Sleek Haircut for Paris Fashion Week

Avril Lavigne has landed at Paris Fashion Week, and continued to proved she’s the ultimate cool girl with her look.

The “Complicated” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 28) to share a photo of her Vetements outfit, which featured an oversized black blazer with quotes in bold white lettering. She paired the look with platform patent boots, futuristic sunglasses and a straight, blonde bob. “PFW,” she captioned the photo, along with black and white heart emojis.

The post comes just hours after Lavigne’s ex-fiancé Mod Sun addressed their breakup on Instagram. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken,” the punk-pop rocker wrote alongside a carousel of photos and videos posted to his Instagram feed. His caption did not specifically mention Lavigne, but Billboard can confirm it is about their split. “Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Reports first started brewing a week ago that Mod and the “Bois Lie” singer had parted ways and called off their engagement. His representative told Billboard, “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.” Lavigne’s team did not respond to requests for comment at the time.