Ariana Grande Celebrates 30th Birthday With Cute Throwback Photo: ‘Never Been Prouder of You’

Ariana Grande marked her 30th birthday on Monday (June 26). The two-time Grammy winner extended the celebration to her Instagram page with a new post dedicated to her inner child.

“HBD, tiny!” Grande captioned the post. “I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you.” In typical Grande fashion, the caption also included a slew of emojis with bubbles and a crab, perfect for marking Cancer season.

The photo, in which Grande as a child sports a big smile and a blue plaid dress that evokes Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz, is the first Instagram post from the “One Last Time” singer since she shared a first-look at her role in the upcoming Wicked films.

Grande is set to star as Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the record-breaking Broadway musical Wicked and the bestselling novel of the same title by Gregory Maguire. Split into two films, Wicked: Part One is currently set to release in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, with Wicked: Part Two arriving on Nov. 26, 2025. Grande will star alongside Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba / Wicked Witch of the West), Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater and Emmy nominees Jeff Goldblum and Bowen Yang.

Over the course of her career, Ariana Grande has earned seven No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Thank U, Next,” “Positions” and the eight-week leader “7 Rings.” On Billboard 200, the multi-hyphenate has sent five titles to the chart’s summit, including 2013’s Yours Truly, 2018’s Sweetener and 2020’s Positions.

Check out Grande’s birthday post below: