Here Are the Lyrics to Andy Williams’ ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

Andy Williams’ 1963 holiday hit “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” returns to the Billboard Hot 100 chart once again at No. 9. The popular track has been covered by artists such as Johnny Mathis, Garth Brooks, Patti LaBelle, Harry Connick Jr. and Pentatonix.

The popular holiday song begins with an energetic intro and features lyrics about warm and cozy winter events including “Parties for hosting/ Marshmallows for toasting/ And caroling out in the snow.” Since its 1963 release, the lovable track has continued to put listeners into a joyful spirit leading up to the holidays.

