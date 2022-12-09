Here Are the Lyrics to Andy Williams’ ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’

Andy Williams’ 1963 holiday hit “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” returns to the Billboard Hot 100 chart once again at No. 9. The popular track has been covered by artists such as Johnny Mathis, Garth Brooks, Patti LaBelle, Harry Connick Jr. and Pentatonix.
The popular holiday song begins with an energetic intro and features lyrics about warm and cozy winter events including “Parties for hosting/ Marshmallows for toasting/ And caroling out in the snow.” Since its 1963 release, the lovable track has continued to put listeners into a joyful spirit leading up to the holidays.
Check out the lyrics below.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
With the kids jingle belling
And everyone telling you be of good cheer
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
It’s the hap-happiest season of all
With those holiday greetings and gay happy meetings
When friends come to call
It’s the hap-happiest season of all
There’ll be parties for hosting
Marshmallows for toasting
And caroling out in the snow
There’ll be scary ghost stories
And tales of the glories of
Christmases long, long ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be much mistltoeing
And hearts will be glowing
When love ones are near
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be parties for hosting
Marshmallows for toasting
And caroling out in the snow
There’ll be scary ghost stories
And tales of the glories of
Christmases long, long ago
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be much mistltoeing
And hearts will be glowing
When love ones are near
It’s the most wonderful time
Yes the most wonderful time
Oh the most wonderful time
Of the year
Lyrics licensed & provided by LyricFind
Lyrics © DEMI MUSIC CORP. D/B/A LICHELLE MUSIC COMPANY
Written by: Eddie Pola, George Wyle