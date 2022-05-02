×
Alicia Keys Wears NYC on Her Back at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Alicia Keys shut down the Met Gala red carpet with an ode to her hometown of New York City.

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Theo Wargo/WireImage

The star walked the carpet alongside husband Swizz Beatz in a sparkling Ralph Lauren gown that honors the twinkling lights of the city that never sleeps. The look was complete with a cape that featured the entire NYC skyline embroidered in sparkles.

“My inspiration is our city. New York City forever,” Keys told Vogue‘s livestream host La La Anthony on the red carpet. “We just wanted to bring New York to the gala.”

“I love it. My newest song, City of Gods, is another New York anthem. Empire State of Mind. It’s an honor to represent our city. I love New York City. I’m so proud of our resilience.”

Lin-Manuel MirandaRegina KingBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Alicia Keys’ 2022 Met Gala look below.

