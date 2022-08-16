Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton Welcome First Baby: ‘We Have Never Been Happier to Lose Sleep!’

Congratulations are in order for Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton.

On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the couple took to Instagram to announce the arrival of their first child via surrogate – a son named Ever James Houghton. Bailon and Houghton, a six-time Grammy winner, tied the knot in 2016.

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months. He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything,” Bailon wrote in a heartfelt Instagram caption.

The Emmy-winning television personality and 3LW alum thanked God, her “angel” surrogate, her friends and her family, writing, “He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”

The intimate black-and-white photograph posted to both artists’ Instagram accounts finds the couple embracing each other and their newborn son. “For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face. Heart to heart and eye to eye,” the caption reads.

2022 has already proven to be a big one for the couple. At the top of the year, Israel Houghton earned his 17th career Grammy nomination; he was recognized in the best contemporary Christian music album category for Feels Like Home Vol. 2. Bailon, on the other hand, reprised her role of Alana in the fifth season of Raven’s Home, the sequel series to That’s So Raven.

As a member of 3LW, Adrienne Bailon has earned two top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 albums chart and four entries on the Billboard Hot 100, including the No. 23-peaking “No More (Baby I’ma Do Right).” Her work with The Cheetah Girls gifted her a top 5 album on the Billboard 200 (2006’s No. 5-peaking The Cheetah Girls 2 soundtrack) and two additional Hot 100 entries: “The Party’s Just Begun” (No. 85) and “Strut” (No. 53). Across his career, Israel Houghton has notched nine top 10 entries on Top Gospel Albums, five of which topped the chart.

Check out the Houghtons’ beautiful baby announcement here: