Adele Banters With Fans About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval: ‘What Does That Man Do?’

Stars, they’re just like us! During one of the shows for her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, Adele took some time to banter with fans and get some answers to her burning questions about Vanderpump Rules.

When the name “Vanderpump” came up, Adele said, “The other day my friend was like, ‘No, they really do restaurants or something.’ So is it related to the TV show, and what does the guy do that cheated?”

For some context, this past March, fans learned about the “Scandoval”: Tom Sandoval, one of the show’s original stars, had been cheating on Ariana Madix, his girlfriend of nine years and a Vanderpump Rules fan favorite, with their castmate and close friend Raquel Leviss. The revelation took social media by storm and resulted in fans choosing sides, with the hashtag #TeamAriana gaining a lot of passionate traction.

After a fan admitted that they weren’t too familiar with the details of the scandal, Adele responded, “Me neither, I’ve got no idea. Does anyone know anything about that Vanderpump stuff?” she said, looking around the crowd. Luckily, the singer was able to find one concert attendee that could fill her in on all of the hot juicy gossip. In response to the Grammy winner’s initial question of who Tom Sandoval is, the fan replied, “He’s trash. He tries to sing, but he’s no Adele… he’s on the TV show pretending to be a server, he wants to be an entertainer now, but…”

Adele caught on to the fan’s shade and quipped about how “everyone in L.A.” wants to be an entertainer. The “Hello” singer even joked about the time someone tried to slip her demo while she was going out to eat.

Adele may not be a regular Vanderpump Rules viewer, but at least she got some of her questions about the show’s monthslong controversies answered.

Watch a clip of the full exchange here: