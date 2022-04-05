Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty & More Nominated for 2022 Webby Awards

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Questlove and Janelle Monaé are among the nominees for the 26th Webby Awards, which honors creativity on the internet.

Other nominees include Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, Laverne Cox, Lilly Singh, Anthony Anderson, LeVar Burton and Lena Waithe.

Established in 1996, the Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence online, including websites and mobile sites; video; advertising, media and PR; apps & software, social; podcasts; games; and virtual & remote.

The Webby Awards had another record-breaking year for submissions with more than 14,000 entries from all 50 states and 70 countries worldwide. From tens of thousands of global entries submitted, fewer than 12% were selected as nominees, according to the Webbys.

All nominees are eligible to win the Webby Award, selected by members of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted on by the online community around the world at http://vote.webbyawards.com. Voting for The Webby People’s Voice Awards is open now and will remain open until Thursday, April 21, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

“The Webby Awards has been honoring the very best in digital innovation and creativity for 26 years,” said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. “This year’s nominees represent more than innovation. They are the coolest, most creative, most shared, watched, listened to, most breathtaking, moving and talked about work on the Internet. We’re so proud to recognize them today.”

Organizations earning the highest number of nominations this year were Netflix (26), Apple (19), National Geographic (19), HBO (18), CNN (14), Amazon (13), MTV (12), The Washington Post (12), Wondery (10), Spotify (9), Vox Media (8), Amazon Music (7), Meta (7), Electronic Arts (7), and Paramount (7).

Media organizations in contention for Webby media company of the year, an honor presented to the media company that performs best across all Webby Awards categories, are National Geographic (19 nominations), HBO (18), CNN (14), MTV (12), The Washington Post (12), Wondery (10), BBC (9), Vox Media (8), and Paramount (7).

Winners of the 26th Annual Webby Awards will be announced Tuesday, April 26. They will be celebrated at an in-person awards show on Monday, May 16, at Cipriani Wall Street. Fans will be able to watch special moments, and the show’s signature element, five-word speeches from all winners, starting at 7 p.m. ET at WebbyAwards.com and with #Webbys on Instagram and Twitter.

Here are nominees in select categories at the 26th annual Webby Awards:

Music Video, General Video (Video)

George Harrison “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” – Assembly

Megan Thee Stallion “Thot Shit” – Left

Vogue Italia – “Put It on Your Face” – Cut+Run

X Ambassadors – “My Own Monster” – Good Company

Sonho – Stink Films SP

Fashion & Beauty, General Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Flowers For Society Brand Website – ASTRAL Kreativ GmbH

Carolina Herrera’s Digital Ecosystem – B-Reel

Grazia USA – EMG

GUCCI Flora Gorgeous Gardenia – Gucci

r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande – Pattern

Fashion & Lifestyle, Branded Entertainment (Video)

Wè – PANGAIA x NOWNESS – NOWNESS

Savage x Fenty – Amazon Studios

Zara Home “AW21 Campaign” – Modern Post

A Night At The Museum – nss factory

Summit Ascent Service – Black Dog Films

Comedy, General Video (Video)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Broadway’s Back – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Dick Van Dyke Tribute – CharityBids

The Pitch – Niccolo Montanari

Protest Photography – Studio 181

Without a Recipe – SechelPR

Media & Entertainment, Branded Entertainment (Video)

Saturday Night Live‘s Stories from the Show – Saturday Night Live

Cherry “Breathe” – Apple TV+

Oculus Quest 2 – Billie Eilish x Beat Saber – Good Company

Black Art is Black Money – Blacktag

Netflix The Harder They Fall – ATTN:

News & Politics, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

PBS NewsHour 2020 Electoral College Map – PBS NewsHour

CNN – CNN

Frame – Frame

Teal Media + Center for American progress – Teal Media

Washington Post Live interview series – The Washington Post

Web Services & Applications, Websites and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)

Uncomfortable Truth Plug-In – TAXI

Webex – BASIC® / Dept

Canva Video Suite – Canva

GIPHY – GIPHY

Bezzy, Chronic Condition Communities – Healthline Media

Diversity & Inclusion, Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social)

Inclusion Takes Root at Netflix – Netflix

Nike FM Broadcast – Wieden+Kennedy

Reebok, The Power of Spoken Rights – 160over90

Save It, See It – Michelob ULTRA

HBO Max: See Us – HBO

Technology, General (Virtual & Remote)

Joytopia – Jung von Matt AG

YouTube Brandcast 2021 – 1stAveMachine

Shibuya Virtual Halloween – Geometry Ogilvy Japan

Spacewalk from the ISS – Meta

Whiteboard Owl – Owl Labs

Business & Finance, General (Virtual & Remote)

Planning a New Kind of Event on Hopin – Hopin

Fidelity International’s Sustainable World Summit – Fidelity International

Black Entrepreneurs Day – Medium Rare

Salesforce National Black Business Month Block Party – Salesforce

Spotify Stream On – Spotify

For a complete list of nominees and to vote for the People’s Voice Awards, visit http://vote.webbyawards.com.