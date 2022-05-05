2022 Met Gala Brings In a Record $17.4 Million

Katy Perry at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

All that “gilded glamour” brought in some real gold. This year’s Met Gala earned a record $17.4 million, museum officials said Tuesday.

The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion.

The gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, the 2021 version was held last September. The two galas together brought in $33.7 million, the institute said.

The theme of Monday’s gala was “gilded glamour.”

Monday’s gala brought together about 400 guests — some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond. Dozens of A-list musicians were among the guests, including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny.

Revisit all the looks in our Met Gala 2022 gallery, and then vote for your favorite musician Met Gala ensemble here.